NigeriaDecides2019: Official results from wards, local govts

Hours after millions of Nigerians voted across the country, the results are now being collated in the wards and local government collation centres.

Millions of Nigerians on Saturday trooped out to elect their state governors and state legislators who would lead them for the next four years.

Elections were also held for chairpersons and councillorship seats in the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The positions contested include governors in 29 states, 991 state assembly seats and the six chairmen and 62 councillors for the councils in the FCT.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier presented results from the various polling units across the country.

From the wards, the results will next be announced at ward collation centres, then local government collation centres. From there, results for state assembly elections will be announced while governorship results will be announced at state collation centres.

Follow the updates of the results from wards and local governments below.

