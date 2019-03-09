#NigeriaDecides2019: Results from polling units across Nigeria (LIVE UPDATES)

Hours after voting commenced across Nigeria, results have started coming in from polling units.

Millions of Nigerians on Saturday went to the polls to elect governors and state lawmakers.

The governorship election took place in 29 states while new state assemblies would be elected in all 36 states. Elections into local governments were held in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, where there is no governor or state assembly.

Saturday’s elections come two weeks after the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The gubernatorial elections are being contested by 1,158 governorship candidates across the country.

Officially, voting is expected to end by 2 p.m. across all polling units in the country. However, it ended earlier in some polling units and much later in others, especially where voting started late.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you updates of the official results as announced by INEC at the various polling units across the country.

