Shooting, ballot box snatching spread in Kogi capital

Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]
Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]

Shooting and ballot boxes snatching by armed hoodlums have spread to some parts of Lokoja, Kogi capital, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

As at the time this report, some hoodlums in fake police and army uniforms were scaring away voters at the polling units opposite Bishop Delisle Catholic Cathedral in Lokoja.

A staffer of the Justice, Development and Peace Commission, Sunday Adwjoh, told NAN that many people from Karaworo Polling Station ran into the church premises for safety.

Mr Adwjoh who spoke on phone said “as we are talking, all of us are lying down to escape being hit by stray bullets’’.

Also, at Oke Egbe Polling Unit 01 in Yagba West Local Government Area, a man was shot on the leg when some people invaded the polling unit to snatch ballot box and other materials.

The victim, identified as Tunde Oladipo, was said to have joined hands with others at the polling unit to prevent the armed thugs from snatching the ballot box.

NAN gathered that the invaders were however prevented from going away with the ballot box.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how armed thugs in police and army uniforms invaded polling units in Adankolo community in Lokoja, shooting sporadically to scare away voters on the queue.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.