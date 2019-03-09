Ballot box stuffing at PDP governorship candidate’s polling unit

Ballot boxes used to illustrate the story.
Ballot boxes used to illustrate the story.

There was open ballot stuffing at polling unit 010A and 010B at Mbutu Ward, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

The unit, which is located inside a classroom at Town School, Mbutu, is the polling unit of the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Governorship Candidate of PDP in today’s election, Emeka Ihedioha.

Mr Ihedioha was yet to come out to cast his vote as at 9:43 a.m. However, the ballot boxes for both the governorship and the House of Assembly were almost filled at that time.

The boxes were not sealed and the people voted without restriction.

Security agents were not within the classrooms where the polling units were located but were outside roaming the school compound.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Ihedioha is one of the four leading governorship candidates in Imo. The others are the candidates of the AA, APC and APGA.

