NigeriaDecides2019: Nigerians elect state governors, lawmakers (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

Today, Nigerians vote in their sixth general governorship and state assemblies elections since the country’s return to democracy in 1999.

Voters in 29 states would elect governors while new state assemblies would be elected in the 36 states.

There are no governorship elections in Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambra and Osun because the tenures of their governors are yet to expire.

While the elections are being contested by 1,158 governorship candidates across the country, many of them are billed as keen contests between only a few candidates in each state.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to have an upper hand. It is currently in control of more than half of governorship seats in Nigeria’s 36 states.

The APC and the major opposition party, PDP, are expected to be the main challengers in majority of the states. However, many of Nigeria’s 91 parties are also fielding governorship and assembly candidates in many states.

PREMIUM TIMES and its partners, Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), will bring you live updates of the elections across many states as they happen.

Follow this page for extensive live updates of the elections.

——————





——————