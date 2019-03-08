Fire engulfs INEC office in Akwa Ibom

Burnt INEC office at Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, Akwa Ibom Photo by Cletus Ukpong
Burnt INEC office at Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, Akwa Ibom Photo by Cletus Ukpong

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has been gutted by fire, a day to a crucial governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

The cause of the fire remains unknown for now.

A security guard who was on duty at the INEC office told PREMIUM TIMES the fire started around 2 a.m. on Friday.

“We heard an explosion inside the building, when we rushed to check what it was, we saw flames of fire coming from one of the rooms,” the guard said.

“We raised alarm for help, and then we started fighting the fire, using water and sand. But it was too much for us.”

A section of the building still smouldered and election materials apparently evacuated from the burnt building, were scattered around the premises, when a PREMIUM TIMES reporter visited the scene.

Several card readers meant for use in the Saturday’s elections have been destroyed by the fire, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

It is unclear how the incident would affect the conduct of the elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini, is said to have visited the scene to ascertain the extent of the damage.

A handful of police officers were seen barricading the road leading to the INEC office as at 9 a.m on Friday.

There is rising tension in Akwa Ibom over Saturday’s elections.

Even though the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, has assured the people of their safety and security during the elections, there is widespread fear that there may be bloody clashes among supporters of the two main political parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Emmanuel, who is contesting for a second term as governor, has Nsima Ekere of the APC as his main challenger.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.