Appeal Court clears Kano PDP

The Court of Appeal has cleared the Kano Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf, to participate in Saturday’s governorship election.

The appeal court presided by Justice Daniel Kalio granted all the prayers put forward by the appellant. The court granted a stay of execution of the order of a high court which barred the PDP from recognizing Mr Yusuf as candidate.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the high court ruling following an application by an aggrieved PDP governorship aspirant, Mohammed El-Amin. The high court ruled in favour of Mr El-Amin and ordered the PDP to conduct fresh primaries.

A statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday evening by the spokesperson of PDP governorship candidate, Sanusi Dawakintofa, said the party sought a stay of execution on the previous judgement passed by a Federal High Court in Kano on the validity of the party’s October 2 primaries.

The statement added that the Court of Appeal also restrained INEC from removing the name of Mr Yusuf and other PDP candidates from the list of 2019 contest.

Responding shortly after the verdict, Mr Yusuf said he is not surprised with the outcome from the appeal court.

“As I always mention, the case mainly concerns our party and an aggrieved member who is working with the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) in the state to remedy the fast growing unpopularity of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.”

Mr Yusuf called on supporters of PDP to keep their hopes alive and come out en mass to vote for the party’s candidates.

Mr Yusuf is considered the main challenger to incumbent governor Umar Ganduje of the APC.