Appeal Court clears Taraba APC governorship candidate

Former Taraba acting Governor, Sani Danladi

The Court of Appeal on Thursday cleared the APC governorship candidate, Sani Danladi, to participate in Saturday’s governorship election in Taraba State.

The appeal court in Yola granted a stay of execution of an order of the Federal High Court in Jalingo. The appeal court panel was presided by Chidi Uwa.

The appeal court granted two orders. One was for the stay of execution of the high court judgement while the second was an order barring INEC and others from implementing the high court judgement.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the high court on Wednesday disqualified Mr Danladi after he was found culpable of age falsification.

Mr Danaladi is one of the major opponents of the incumbent Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku. Mr Ishaku seeks to return as governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Taraba

Yakubu Maikasuwa, the counsel to Mr Danladi, told BBC Hausa that the ruling sets aside the previous judgement by Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo.

