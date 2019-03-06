AHAIC2019 (LIVE UPDATES): Nigerian delegation holds session to bridge child, family health funding gaps

Related News

To bridge financial gaps of Child and Family Health, the Nigerian delegation at the 2019 Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC) is holding a session this afternoon, the second day of the event.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Development Research and Project Centre (DRPC) in collaboration with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPPS led the Nigerian delegation for the conference holding at the Kigali Convention Center in Rwanda.

Themed ‘2030 Now: Multi-sectoral Action to Achieve Universal Health Coverage in Africa’, the three-day event is co-hosted by Amref Health Africa and the Ministry of Health of Rwanda.

Speakers at the opening ceremony of the conference yesterday included Diane Gashumba, Minister of Health of Rwanda; Githinji Gitahi, Group CEO, Amref Health Africa among others. They expounded the urgency of accelerating efforts to reach Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in African countries by 2030.

According to Bill and Melinda gates Foundation, Nigeria is one of the most dangerous places in the world to give birth and 4th country with the worst maternal mortality rate.

This is majorly because of poor funding for health.

Nigeria hosted the 2001 conference now known as “the Abuja Declaration”, where African leaders pledged at least 15 per cent of their annual budgets to their health sectors.

But this is yet to become a reality today in Nigeria. The highest percentage since the declaration was in 2012 when 5.95% of the budget was allotted to health.

Also, the joy that the Basic Health Care Provision Fund – a major funding mandate of the National Health Act was added to the 2018 annual budget was short-lived.

To date, funds appropriated under the 2018 and Q1 of the budget for BHCPF have not been released. Also, the BHCPF has not yet been made a Statutory Transfer, meaning there is no guarantee of its continuity.

On the other hand, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) which is supposed to lead the charge in reducing out-of-pocket spending on health services is Stifled by administrative, legal, political and technical encumbrances coupled with a poor social accountability implementation framework.

It is against this backdrop that the Nigerian delegates led by DRPC and NIPPS would be holding today’s panel session.

Nasirdeen Usman, the Secretary General of the Alumni association of NIPSS, would head the panel discussion themed ‘Unlocking the potentials of Universal Health Coverage as a domestic resource base to meet child and family health funding gaps in Nigeria’, by 3:45pm. at AD 4 hall inside the Kigali convention centre.

A series of strategic engagements and panel discussions would follow until 5:10p.m. when organisers planned to wrap up the session.

Those expected to participate in the session among others include Enyantu Ifenne, Chairperson NHIS; Dogo Muhammad Waziri, Past Executive Secretary NHIS; Kyauta Bulus Tanyigna (NIPPS); Nneka Orji-Achugo, Health Economist at the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Health among others.

Lanre Tejuoso, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health is also expected to be at the session.

Follow this page for extensive live coverage of the event.