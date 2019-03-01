BREAKING: APC’s working committee suspends Amosun, Okorocha; recommends expulsion

From left: Govs. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Rochas Okorocha of Imo; Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun; Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger; and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, arriving for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Thursday (4/10/18). 5369/4/10/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/BJO/NAN
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Governors Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha of Ogun and Imo States from the party.

The decision was confirmed by the party’s spokesperson, Lanre Isa-Onilu, Friday evening.

The NWC also recommended the expulsion of the governors from the ruling party.

The recommendation was sent to APC’s national executive committee, the party’s highest decision making organ, for ratification.

Messrs Amosun and Okorocha have had running battles with the party after their preferred candidates for upcoming governorship election were rejected by the party.

Both governors are now backing the candidates after they defected from the APC to other parties.

The sanctions against the governors for apparent anti-party activities appear to have been delayed until after the presidential elections of last Saturday.

The election was won by President Muhammad Buhari of the APC.

