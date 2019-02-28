Atiku not destined to be Nigeria’s president- Oshiomhole

Related News

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said former vice president, Atiku Abubakar was never destined to rule Nigeria.

He said this at a press conference while reacting to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate’s rejection of the election result.

“It borders on arrogance that our future is tied on his presidency. Atiku is destined never to be president of Nigeria,” Mr Oshiomhole said.

“Leadership is about character. Atiku’s desperation is so obvious, so desperate that in 2003, he challenged his own boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo, not to do a second term.”

Mr Abubakar’s fourth attempt to clinch the presidency was dashed in the just concluded presidential election when the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari was announced as winner.

He has said he will not accept the result of the election because the process was not fair and is seeking legal redress in court.

Mr Oshiomhole said Saturday’s election “was a referendum between ‘integrity’ and ‘no integrity’ and Nigerians have made their choice”.