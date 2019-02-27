Appeal Court reserves judgement in Onnoghen’s cases

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday reserved judgments in the four appeals filed by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

A three-member panel of the court, led by Stephen Adah, after taking arguments from parties in respect of the appeals, said they will be informed when the judgments are ready.

The appeals are CA/A/44c/2019; CA/A/CA/A/63c/19; CA/A/70c/2019 and CA/A/114c/2019.

In his first appeal, Mr Onnoghen is challenging the jurisdiction of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to hear the charge against him, being a serving judicial officer.

He is, in the second appeal, querying the propriety of the CCT’s ruling of January 14, in which it elected to hear all pending applications.

The third appeal is against the CCT ex-parte order directing Mr Onnoghen to vacate office as CJN and for President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint an acting CJN.

The fourth appeal challenges the competence of the warrant of arrest issued against the suspended CJN by the CCT.

The arrest warrant, issued on February 13 was vacated by the CCT on February 15 when Mr Onnoghen voluntarily attended the sitting of the CCT, during which he was arraigned.

