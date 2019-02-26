BREAKING: Buhari scores highest votes in Nigeria’s presidential election

President Muhammadu Buhari waving during a campaign
President Muhammadu Buhari has scored the highest votes in the 2019 presidential election polling 15,191,847 votes. His closest challenger and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 11,262,978 votes.

The result of all 36 states and Abuja have been declared at the INEC collation centre in Abuja.

The PDP has already rejected the results saying they were manipulated.

Mr Buhari is, however, yet to be declared president-elect as the collation process is still on.

To be declared president-elect, aside winning majority votes, Mr Buhari also has to score two-third of votes in 24 states.

Before formally declaring Mr Buhari winner, the electoral commission, INEC, also has to ensure that the total number of disenfranchised Nigerian voters is not more than the difference in votes between the two leading candidates.

In Rivers State alone, elections were not held in six local government areas which have over 900,000 registered voters. Elections were also not held or cancelled in several polling units across Nigeria including Akwa Ibom and Nasarawa states.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission will go on a “short interlude” to review the various reports from states before deciding whether or not to declare a winner in the election.

See details of the results from the 36 states and Abuja below.

