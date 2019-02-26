Suspected bandits kill 16 in Sokoto

Related News

The police in Sokoto State, on Tuesday, said 16 people were killed by suspected armed bandits in Raba Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson, Muhammad Sadiq, told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday night that the armed bandits invaded Yawuri village around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. He said they kidnapped six persons and took them to an unknown destination.

The police identified the kidnapped victims as Ayuba Tali, Mamman Jawuri, Musa Usman, Kamusho Yawuri, Atta Yawuri and Illiya Tali. One of the victims, Mr Tali, was able to escape around 3 a.m.

“After that, the local vigilante group mobilised and chased the bandits into the forest. At around 11 a.m. in the morning, they were able to trace them where they engaged in an exchange of fire as a result of which 16 members of the vigilante group were killed,” Mr Sadiq said.

The police attributed the recent attacks to the ongoing military onslaught on the bandits in neighbouring Zamfara State. The operation has dislodged the bandits in Zamfara which led to their influx into some parts of Sokoto, he said.

Mr Sadiq said the police will ensure the kidnappers are dealt with.

“The police command calls on the affected communities that, hope is not lost. They should keep their fingers crossed.

“The police in the state are doing their best to ensure the safety of their life and properties,” he said.