Over 30 buried after fresh Kajuru killings – Residents

Over 30 bodies have been interred after violence that occurred in Maro Karami Village in Kajuru local Government Area of Kaduna State, residents say.

Survivors and security agencies are still combing the bushes for more bodies, multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening.

The latest crisis that broke out Tuesday morning follows a spate of attacks that took many lives barely two weeks ago.

Most houses in the entire Maro Karami village were burnt down by the perpetrators, survivors told this newspaper.

The state government in a statement said the mayhem spread to neighbouring Kachia Local Government.

On Tuesday evening, News Agency of Nigeria reported that the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was in a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The state government did not give casualty figures while security agencies are still mute on the development. But the residents are already counting their losses.

Irimiya Zango, a resident of Maro Karamai, said about 32 people died and were buried Tuesday evening after the attack on their village by ‘the Fulani.’

‘‘As at this evening, 32 corpses were already buried but I’m not sure about the number of the people that got injured.

‘‘People who ran into the bush for safety are yet to come back home so we are yet to know the exact number of the people who got injured’’.

Donatus Okoye, the parish priest of Idon Gida, the Catholic parish under which most villages around the axis fall, said the number has risen as burial was still ongoing.

Mr Okoye conducted the burial of 11 Adara people that were killed in the attack on Ungwar Barde on February 10 and 11 but he said another priest is doing the duty in this case.

“The burial is still going on now (as at 8.43p.m. on Tuesday) but I cannot say for certain the number. They are about thirty-something, tending towards 40. There were some in the house and they are trying to pick some (corpses) in the bush. It should be about 38 now.

“They said they would still search tomorrow morning. The military and police are still there till now. They said they would still be there till tomorrow and the next day.”

Mr Okoye giving an account of the incident said all houses in the village have been burnt. He said there are still doubts about who the perpetrators were but he is convinced they are Fulani herders.

“Some people said its Fulani and others came and said its Boko Haram but if it is Boko Haram, how were they able to trace the village? It must have been someone (people) that knows about the village,” he said.

Mr Okoye said they are already compiling names of victims while some injured are taking medications at Maro Hospital.

Asked if it was the state government that took charge of treating the injured he said ‘they went on their own.’

The Police and Army are yet to react to the latest incident.