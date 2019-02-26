How fresh Kajuru killings occured – Survivors

Related News

A fresh crisis that broke out in troubled Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna has claimed a yet to be ascertained number of lives.

A resident, Paulina Irimiya, said the attack occurred around 6.30a.m. Tuesday morning.

A traumatised Mrs Irimiya alleged that the attacks were carried out by armed Fulani men.

Areas in Kajuru Local Government of Kaduna State have received attention recently following a spate of violence that led to the death of many.

The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as at last information given said about 130 people died in the crises that occurred in Ungwar Barde and Iri axis of the local government.

A statement by Samuel Aruwan, the media aide to Mr El-Rufai, confirmed the fresh attack Tuesday morning.

The statement noted that the violence has spread to neighbouring Kachia Local Government Area.

“Today, the Kaduna State Government was briefed by security agencies of renewed attacks in Kajuru local government area, and in parts of neighbouring Kachia LGA.

“The Kaduna State Government has been assured that the security agencies are working assiduously to contain the situation.

“The Government is saddened by these attacks, condemns the perpetrators and urges all residents of the area to support the security agencies in their efforts to protect communities.”

Residents account

Mrs Irimiya, a resident of Maro Karami village in Kajuru local, said the attack started around 6:30 a.m.

She told PREMIUM TIMES that she and some other villagers were in church when they heard gunshots, prompting them to take to their heels.

She said the attackers, who were identified by villagers as Fulani people, razed the whole village.

They also pursued some villagers into the bush shooting at them, she said.

She, however, could not confirm casualty figures, even as some of her family members are missing.

‘’It all started while we were in the church during women’s fellowship in ECWA church when we heard gun shots and we all went out.

‘’As we all went out we saw some of the houses being burnt by the attackers and some of the attackers were chasing people into the bush to kill them.

‘’I do not know the whereabouts of my family members. I am on my way to another village that is close to ours.”

She said the situation was partially brought under control when soldiers arrived.

Another villager who simply identified herself as Rachael said at least six people are dead by her count.

She said some Fulani herders stormed the village in the early hours of Tuesday in search of their lost cows but later, things took another turn when they started shooting at people.

‘’Many houses were burnt including the church where women where having their fellowship.

‘‘As I am talking to you right now I have lost my uncle and my grandfather and I have counted four other corpses,” a dejected Rachael said.

The National President, Southern Kaduna Peoples’ Union said, Solomon Musa, said the latest attack claimed a whole village.

“What I’ve been told from several sources is that the whole village has been destroyed,” he told PREMIUM TIMES via telephone Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Musa could not state the casualty figure as information he should have gotten from village heads came from other sources. This, he said was due to the arrest of heads of villages in the area.

Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, Yakubu Sabo, could not confirm the incident Tuesday afternoon.

He promised to get back to PREMIUM TIMES but had not done so as at press time.