Buhari defeats Atiku in Kano with over one million votes

President Muhammadu Buhari has won all the 44 local government areas of Kano State with 1.4 million votes.

The INEC collation officer for the presidential election in Kano, Magaji Garba, announced that Mr Buhari scored 1,464,768 (78.9 per cent) of the total votes cast to beat the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 391,593 (21.1 per cent).

Kano has 5,391,581 registered voters, out of which 2,006,410 voters were accredited for the presidential election.

The result showed that the total votes cast was 1,964,751, out of which 73,617 votes were rejected. Valid votes were 1, 891,134.

BREAKDOWN OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULT BY LGs

Dawakinkudu local government

APC 39,261

PDP 10,751

Kura local government

APC 34,996

PDP 9,047

Registered voters 102,602

Accredited voters 46,318

Fagge local government

APC 31,010

PDP 16,383

Kumbotso local government

APC 53,923

PDP 11,368

Registered voters 204,107

Accredited voters 53,923

Takai local government

APC 38,477

PDP 5877

Registered voters 121,406

Accredited voters 47,062

Dawakintofa local government

APC 37,417

PDP 6,507

Registered voters 101,254

Accredited voters 47,675

Valid vote cast 45,056

Invalid 2,306

Total vote cast 47,362

Kunchi local government

APC 20,375

PDP 4,983

Registered voters 58, 334

accredited voters 27,28

Bagwai local government

APC 23, 375

PDP 10, 584

Registered voters 89,134 Accredited voters 36, 929

Garun Malam local government

APC 23, 810

PDP 4, 861

Tofa local government

APC 19,984

PDP 7,732

Gabasawa local government

APC 24, 420

PDP 6,130

Registered voters 78,627

Accredited voters 32,847

Bunkure local government

APC 27,232

PDP 9,528

Registered voters 89,616

Accredited voters 39,803

Rimingado local government

APC 20,589

PDP10,305

Registered voters 63,347

Accredited voters 32,878

Karaye local government

APC 23,023

PDP 8,265

Registered voters 76,355

Accredited voters 33,243

Madobi local government

APC 26,110

PDP 13,113

Tudunwada Local Government

APC 38,865

PDP 10, 707

Sumaila Local Government

APC 34,609

PDP 4,904

Tsanyawa Local Government

APC 25,823

PDP 5,399

Gwarzo Local Government

APC 33,581

PDP 10,682

Rano Local Government

APC 23,855

PDP 7,055

Ajingi Local Government

APC 21,458

PDP 5,267

Gezawa Local Government

APC 29,954

PDP 8,246

Kibiya local government

APC 29,954

PDP 8,246

Wudil local government

APC 28,755

PDP 5,108

Kabo local Government

APC 29,482

PDP 8,955

Registered voters 84,423

Accredited voters 41,610

Gwale local government

APC 50,834

PDP 12,283

Bebeji local government

APC 26,023

PDP 8,190

Doguwa local government

APC 25, 454

PDP 7,013

Gaya local government

APC 25,864

PDP 6,572

Albasu local government

APC 26,412

PDP 10285

Warawa local government

APC 19,073

PDP 6,101

Ungoggo local government

APC 51,842

PDP 10,472

Minjibir local government

APC 27,725

PDP 5,870

Garko local government

APC 22,356

PDP 2,840

Shanono local government

APC 24,173

PDP 8,469

Dambatta local government

APC 31, 850

PDP 6,947

Wudil local government

APC 28,755

PDP 5,108

Kiru local government

APC 36,739

PDP 12,205

Bichi federal constituency

APC 42,714

PDP 11,050

Kano Municipal local government

APC 65,579

PDP 15,523

Registered voters 309,309

Accredited voters 87,313

Total votes cast 86,998

Tarauni local government

APC 52,585

PDP 7,323

Registered voters 209,421

Accredited voters 65,545

Total votes cast 64,173

Rejected votes 3,100

Nassarawa local government

APC 84,289

PDP 16,140

Registered voters 402,753

Total valid votes 101,985

Rejected votes 4,230

Total votes cast 106,215

Makoda local government

APC 24,749

PDP 3,234

Registered voters 70,383

Accredited voters 30,383

Total valid votes 28,808

Rejected votes 1,323

Total votes cast 30,131

Dala local government

APC 65,047

PDP 16,711

Registered voters 324,409

Accredited voters 87,191

Valid votes 82,985

Rejected votes 3,189

Total votes cast 86,174

Rogo local government

APC 32,991

PDP 12,465

Registered voters 111,648

Accredited voters 48,512

Valid votes 45,986

Rejected votes 1,465

Total votes cast 47,451