JUST IN: Buhari wins 15 of 23 Kaduna local govts

President Muhammadu Buhari has emerged the winner in 15 of the 23 local governments in Kaduna State.
Mr Buhari is seeking re-election as Nigeria’s president under the All Progressives Congress (APC).
His main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, won in the remaining eight local governments.
The margin surfaced after results from the 23 local governments were received Monday evening.
Mr Buhari polled a total of 993,482 votes to defeat Mr Abubakar, who had 613,318 votes.
While Mr Abubakar may have lost in Kaduna, he performed better than the PDP presidential candidate in 2015, Goodluck Jonathan. Mr Buhari also scored less votes than he did in 2015 in Kaduna.
In 2015, Mr Buhari of APC scored 1,127,760 votes in Kaduna while Mr Jonathan scored 484,085 votes.
See the full result of the presidential election in Kaduna in 2019 below.
Grand total
APC:993,482
PDP:613,318
1. KUBAU LG
APC: 67,140
PDP: 13,296
2. MAKARFI LG
APC: 36,625
PDP: 14,494
3. IKARA LG
APC: 44,021
PDP: 14,464
4. KAURA LG
APC: 6,907
PDP: 33,647
5. JABA LG
APC: 6,400
PDP: 22,758
6. KUDAN
APC: 30,577
PDP: 11,692
7. ZANGO KATAF
APC: 10,411
PDP: 62,622
8. SABON GARI
APC: 58,467
PDP: 22,644
9. KAURU
APC – 33, 578
PDP – 27, 041
10. SOBA
APC – 51, 548
PDP – 10, 646
11. KAGARKO
APC – 16, 668
PDP – 21, 605
12. KAJURU
APC – 7, 888
PDP – 31, 446
13. GIWA
APC – 45, 574
PDP – 9, 838
14. IGABI
APC – 97308
PDP – 20281
15. JEMA’A
APC= 19, 412
PDP = 61, 763
16. KADUNA SOUTH
APC= 92, 637
PDP = 41, 004
17. BIRNIN GWARI
APC – 33,786
PDP – 8,206
18. ZARIA
APC – 111, 082
PDP – 23,882
19. CHIKUN
APC 21, 930
PDP 82,909
20. SANGA
APC 14,860
PDP 17,411
21. KACHIA
APC 24,905
PDP 40,337
22. LERE
APC 64,299
PDP 32,426
23. KADUNA NORTH
APC – 97, 514
PDP – 27, 185