JUST IN: Buhari wins 15 of 23 Kaduna local govts

President Muhammadu Buhari has emerged the winner in 15 of the 23 local governments in Kaduna State.

Mr Buhari is seeking re-election as Nigeria’s president under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, won in the remaining eight local governments.

The margin surfaced after results from the 23 local governments were received Monday evening.

Mr Buhari polled a total of 993,482 votes to defeat Mr Abubakar, who had 613,318 votes.

While Mr Abubakar may have lost in Kaduna, he performed better than the PDP presidential candidate in 2015, Goodluck Jonathan. Mr Buhari also scored less votes than he did in 2015 in Kaduna.

In 2015, Mr Buhari of APC scored 1,127,760 votes in Kaduna while Mr Jonathan scored 484,085 votes.

See the full result of the presidential election in Kaduna in 2019 below.

Grand total

APC:993,482

PDP:613,318

1. KUBAU LG

APC: 67,140

PDP: 13,296

2. MAKARFI LG

APC: 36,625

PDP: 14,494

3. IKARA LG

APC: 44,021

PDP: 14,464

4. KAURA LG

APC: 6,907

PDP: 33,647

5. JABA LG

APC: 6,400

PDP: 22,758

6. KUDAN

APC: 30,577

PDP: 11,692

7. ZANGO KATAF

APC: 10,411

PDP: 62,622

8. SABON GARI

APC: 58,467

PDP: 22,644

9. KAURU

APC – 33, 578

PDP – 27, 041

10. SOBA

APC – 51, 548

PDP – 10, 646

11. KAGARKO

APC – 16, 668

PDP – 21, 605

12. KAJURU

APC – 7, 888

PDP – 31, 446

13. GIWA

APC – 45, 574

PDP – 9, 838

14. IGABI

APC – 97308

PDP – 20281

15. JEMA’A

APC= 19, 412

PDP = 61, 763

16. KADUNA SOUTH

APC= 92, 637

PDP = 41, 004

17. BIRNIN GWARI

APC – 33,786

PDP – 8,206

18. ZARIA

APC – 111, 082

PDP – 23,882

19. CHIKUN

APC 21, 930

PDP 82,909

20. SANGA

APC 14,860

PDP 17,411

21. KACHIA

APC 24,905

PDP 40,337

22. LERE

APC 64,299

PDP 32,426

23. KADUNA NORTH

APC – 97, 514

PDP – 27, 185