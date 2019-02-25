Related News

The collation officer for the presidential election in Rivers State State, Aniefiok Essien, has “stepped down” the results for Emohua Local Government Area after a disagreement between officials and party agents.

The collation officer for the LGA, Pang Enubari, presented the results which included 72,745 votes for the All Progressives Congress and 7,148 votes for the Peoples Democratic Party.

But agents of political parties led by PDP’s Austin Okpara protested because the Electoral Officer (EO), Kenneth Eta, earlier said no collation took place in the area.

The EO said the collation officer could not be found between Saturday night and Monday morning and queried the source of the results he presented to the collation centre in Port Harcourt.

But then, Mr Essien asked the officials and agents to harmonise the results and return for their presentation.

When they returned, the CO announced an agreement and presented the results but amidst protests by some parties.

Mr Essien asked the EO how he and the CO reconciled having earlier said no collation took place in the LGA.

The EO said he had submitted his report to the commission and requested the CO be allowed to make his presentation.

When asked for the results of the polling units and wards that led to the results from the LGA he was presenting, the CO said: “they are not with me here.”

Then, the SCOPE said the results be stepped down until the CO was able to present the forms used to record votes across polling units and wards.

So far, 12 LGAs ‘ results have been collated. the APC has won two – Asari Toru and Opobo Nkoro.

In Opobo Nkoro, Mr Buhari polled 3,706 closely followed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party who recorded 3,573 votes there.

In Asari Toru, Mr Buhari won with 8,180 votes ahead of Mr Abubakar’s 3,175 votes.

In the other 10 LGAs with approved results so far, the Peoples Democratic Party won. These included Oyigbo (APC – 3520; PDP – 16,102), Omuma (APC – 2494; PDP – 15322), ONELGA (APC – 10996; PDP – 28536), and Eleme (APC – 2412; PDP – 8464). PDP also won Gokana (APC – 9328; PDP – 10276) and Etche (APC – 7163; PDP – 11135).

The PDP also took Governor Nyesom Wike’s Obio Akpor (APC – 6875; PDP – 69981) and party chairman Uche Secondus’ Andoni (APC – 10766; PDP – 72330).

In Khana, which was just approved on Monday morning, PDP had 89843 votes against APC’s 5329.

Then, in Ogo Bolo, PDP won with 8221 votes to defeat APC which got 2148 votes.

The collation exercise stopped at 1:45 pm and will reopen again at 5 p.m.