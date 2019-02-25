#NigeriaDecides2019: Final INEC results of presidential election (LIVE UPDATES)

About 48 hours after Nigerians voted in the presidential election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will today commence the final announcement the results.

Millions of Nigerians on Saturday went to the polls to elect a president who will lead Africa’s most populous country for the next four years.

The voters also elected federal lawmakers who will represent them at the National Assembly for the next four years.

There are 73 presidential candidates on the ballot, but the contest is between incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

The INEC chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, on Sunday opened the final result coalition centre. He, however, announced the postponement of the announcement of results to Monday.

The chief collation officers from the 36 states and Abuja are expected to present their state’s results in Abuja.

Already, some of the results have been announced in states across Nigeria.

According to the electoral commission, INEC, a total of 72.8 million (72,775,585) are eligible to vote in the elections having collected their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs).

Follow Live Updates of the results here.

