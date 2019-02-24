NigeriaDecides2019: Major events at collation centres across Nigeria (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

As collation of results for the Saturday’s general elections continues across the country, major incidents are happening at the collation centres.

There have been cases of attacks by thugs, soldiers chasing out reporters and observers, and other unfortunate incidents at the collation centres.

Millions of Nigerians went to the polls on Saturday to elect a president that will lead the country for the next four years. The voters are also electing federal lawmakers who will represent them at the National Assembly for the next four years.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you major happenings at the collation centres across the country. A separate live update is on for results from wards and local governments and another for results of lawmakers declared winners.

Follow live updates of happenings at collation centres here.