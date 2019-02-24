NigeriaDecides2019: Official results for Senate, House of Reps (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

Millions of Nigerians went to the polls on Saturday to elect federal lawmakers who will represent them at the National Assembly for the next four years.

There are 468 slots available for grabs at the National Assembly: Senate 109 and the House of Representatives 360.

These elected lawmakers will be in charge of legislative duties for the next four years.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported results from thousands of polling units across the country.

Some of the people vying for legislative seats are the incumbent Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of representatives, Yakubu Dogara. Both men are of the opposition PDP.

The final senatorial and House of Representative election results will be declared at collation centres for each of the districts across the country.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you the live updates of the final results for the Senate and House of Representatives as announced by the appropriate INEC officials.



