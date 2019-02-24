NigeriaDecides2019: Official results from wards, local govts (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

Millions of Nigerians went to the polls on Saturday to elect a president that will lead the country for the next four years. The voters are also electing federal lawmakers who will represent them at the National Assembly for the next four years.

There are 468 slots available for grabs at the National Assembly: Senate 109 and the House of Representatives 360. These elected lawmakers will be in charge of legislative duties for the next four years.

Although there are 73 presidential candidates, the result is expected to be a straight fight between President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Some of the people vying for legislative seats are the incumbent Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of representatives, Yakubu Dogara. Both men are of the opposition PDP.

Results are now being announced for wards and local government areas.

From there, final legislative results will be declared at collation centres for each of the districts across the country.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported results from thousands of polling units across the country.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you the live updates of the final results from the wards and local governments as announced by the appropriate INEC officials.

