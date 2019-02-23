BREAKING: Buhari wins polling unit but APC loses Senate

Buhari, first to vote in polling unt
Buhari, first to vote in polling unt

President Muhammadu Buhari has won his polling unit, PU003 at Sarkin Yara ward A, in Daura, Katsina.

The president scored 523 votes while the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar got only three votes.

However, the president’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate for Katsina North senatorial district, incumbent Kaita Baba-Ahmad, lost the unit to the candidate of Accord party, Lawal Nalado.

Mr Nalado scored 263 while Mr Kaita scored 248 votes.

The candidate of the major opposition party, the PDP, Usman Mani, scored only two votes.

