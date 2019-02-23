#NigeriaDecides2019: Official results from Polling Units

@9:31am, Ward 01 PU 011 Shomolu Lga Lagos East. Voting yet to begin, Voters yet to be accredited and ballot boxes yet to be sealed.
Hours after voting commenced across Nigeria, results have started coming in from polling units.

The results from the polling units across the country were announced by the INEC presiding officials and are valid results.

Nigerians on Saturday trooped out to exercise their civic duty to elect a president who will lead Africa’s most populous country for the next four years.

A total of 73 presidential candidates are participating in today’s election. However, the contest is expected to be between incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

In 2015, Mr Buhari won the presidential election, defeating the then incumbent President, Goodluck Jonathan, with over two million votes. Results of this election will determine if he will remain in power for the next four years or will be vacating his seat.

Nigerians are also voting for senators and members of the House of Representatives.

Though voting ended in some polling units by one hour, it was postponed in many others where voting started late.

The final presidential election result will be declared at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates of the official results as announced by INEC officials at the various polling units.

