UPDATED: Elections: Two killed, three injured in Ebonyi violence

Two persons have been killed while three others were injured in Amagu ward one in Ikwo Local Government Area of the Ebonyi State.

The police commissioner in the state, Awosola Awotunde, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES. The violence occurred late on Friday night.

Mr Awotunde said the incident followed a clash between supporters of two political parties in the state. Although he did not mention the parties, there have been clashes between APC and PDP supporters in the South-eastern state.

“The injured ones are being treated in the hospital. We are treating them as suspects for now as they were involved in the clash.”

The lawmaker representing, Ikwo/Ezza South Constituency and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lazarus Ogbe, accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state of masterminding the attacks.

The APC candidate for the Ikwo/Ezza South Constituency, Chinedu Ogar, hails from the ward where the incident happened.

Mr Ogbe said that one of those killed was his agent for the polling unit in the area.

He gave the names of those killed as Igwe Ukwa and Egbe Oruke while those injured are Ejike Simon Igwe and Alo Nwamgbo.

The lawmaker also alleged that polling materials for the ward have been hijacked.

“Voters have come out and are waiting for the election to commence but nothing is happening there.”

He said a report of the hijack has been made to INEC.

His allegations could not be independently verified at press time.

The spokesman of INEC in the state, Andy Ezeani, said the security situation in the state was adequate.

Pressed on whether voting is going on in Amagu, he said, “I think so, I will have to talk to my people on ground and get back to you.”

He was yet to do so at press time.

Ebonyi witnessed a lot of pre-election violence with some people killed and many others injured.