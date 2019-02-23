NigeriaDecides: Nigerians vote in Presidential, National Assembly elections (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

Millions of Nigerians will today vote to elect a president that will lead West Africa’s most populous country for another four years.

The voters will also elect 468 members of the National Assembly: the Senate and the House of Representatives.

A total of 73 presidential candidates are participating in today’s election. However, the contest is expected to be between incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Mr Buhari won the presidential election in 2015, defeating the then incumbent President, Goodluck Jonathan, with over two million votes. Then, Mr Buhari campaigned on three core mandates of security, anti-corruption and economy. Despite the challenges being witnessed by many Nigerians in those three areas, the president and his supporters argue that he has done well and deserves another four years to continue with his various projects.

Since leaving office as vice president in 2007, Mr Abubakar has been seeking to lead Nigeria. However, on each occasion, he either lost out in the main election (2007) or lost out in the primaries of his party (2011 and 2015). Mr Abubakar has campaigned on three core issues of job creation, improving the economy and restructuring the country. He says he can do better than Mr Buhari as president and that the current government has failed in crucial areas.

All of Nigeria’s 109 Senate seats and 360 House of Representative seats are also for grabs across the 36 states and Abuja. A total of 1,904 candidates are taking part in the senatorial elections while 4,680 are seeking seats in the House of Representatives.

According to the electoral commission, INEC, a total of 72.8 million (72,775,585) are eligible to vote in the elections having collected their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs). Of the 36 states and Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Rivers lead with the highest number of eligible voters.

A total of 91 political parties are registered to participate in the elections which will take place in 119,973 polling units and 57,023 voting points nationwide.

PREMIUM TIMES, PTCIJ and the Centre for Democracy and Development are partnering to ensure comprehensive coverage of the elections.

Voting commences at 8:00 a.m.

