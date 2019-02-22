Miyetti Allah releases names of 131 victims of Kajuru, Kaduna violence

Related News

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has released 131 names of “Fulani pastoralists” it said was killed in violence in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Out of the 131, the association said 66 have been buried while another 65 are missing since the attacks.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the violence which started on February 10 but which became public last Friday after the state government announced a casualty figure of 66.

The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had on Tuesday said the casualty figure from the violence increased from 66 to 130.

The statement by the Miyetti Allah said the casualty was 131 and listed the names of the victims.

The violence reportedly started on February 10 when suspected Fulanis attacked a neighbouring community inhabited by the Adara people of same local government. Eleven members of the Adara community were killed in that attack.

An alleged retaliatory attack by the Adara on the Fulanis led to the 131 casualties announced by the Miyetti Allah.

Some Nigerians including the Kaduna police commissioner have expressed doubts in the figure released by the state government.

In its statement on Friday, the Miyetti Allah lashed out at those who doubt the figures.

“While these acts of violence are condemnable, our organisations collectively denounce the attempt by many individuals and organisations to deny this heinous crime. Since the news of the carnage first broke, some people without any iota of evidence began discrediting the reports from the security authorities,” the statement reads in part.

