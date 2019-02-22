Two killed in Kano PDP, APC clash — Police

Related News

The Police in Kano confirmed on Friday the death of two persons during Thursday’s clash between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Kofa in Bebeji area council.

The command’s public relations officer, Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano, while giving situation report.

He also said people who sustained various degrees of injuries during the fracas were receiving treatment at various hospitals.

He said no fewer than 20 vehicles were burnt while 18 others were also vandalised during the incident which occurred around 2:00 p:m on Thursday.

According to him, a clinic was also burnt in the village as a result of the clash.

The police spokesman said the command had also arrested 20 people in connection with the incident and warned people of the state to desist from acts capable of causing disaffection among residents.

“Investigations have commenced on the matter,” he added.

Reports say supporters of the two political parties clashed when former Gov. Rabi’u Kwankwaso and the PDP governorship candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, as well as their supporters were traveling to Bebeji town for a final rally.

(NAN)