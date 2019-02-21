72.8 million PVCs collected, eligible to vote in Saturday’s elections – INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the total number of collected Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) across Nigeria is 72,775,585.

This implies that the total number of votes across the country for the presidential election cannot be more than 72,775,585 as only persons with PVCs can be allowed to vote.

The commission also said the number of uncollected voters cards is 11,228,582. This implies that this number of people registered prior to the elections but did not collect their PVCS, meaning they are ineligible to vote in Saturday’s election.

The chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, made these known on Thursday at INEC’s daily briefing since the postponement of last Saturday’s presidential election.

Having announced the total number of registered voters to be a little above 84 million, the commission promised to publish the total number of uncollected PVCs.

The PVC collection ended on February 11.

The total number of collected PVCs represent 86.3 per cent of the total produced.

All uncollected voters cards have been deposited with the Central Bank till after the election when the commission will take custody of it again to make them available to the owners.

