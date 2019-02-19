Election: Atiku accuses APC of training operatives in China to manipulate card readers

Related News

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has complained about what he described as the plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to slow down card readers in regions considered his strongholds.

The PDP candidate stated this on Tuesday at an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at Wadata Plaza, national secretariat of the party.

According to the candidate, some people were trained in China and are equipped with gadgets that look like mobile phones.

He said the gadgets will be used to slow down card readers in his strongholds and fasten them in other regions.

He said the plan is to slow the card readers in North-central, South-south and South-east, but to increase the rate of operation of the card readers in the North-west and North-east.

“We have just discovered that the APC have hired many of their operatives and have taken them to China to be trained, and they have been so trained, and they are back, and they are equipped with devices that are meant to slow or fasten our card readers,” he said.

“So, if you are in the South-south, South-east and North-central, you are likely to get your card readers to be slowed by those APC operatives.”

Mr Abubakar said his party has seen the machines; and has interviewed some of those who have gone on the training.

He provided more explanation of the alleged plot.

“If you are from the North-west or North-east, the tendency is that they will use these machines to fast-track the readings of your card readers so that many of their supporters can vote while disenfranchising the other three zones.”

“I thought you should know that we have supplied the information to the campaign council, and you will even see the copy of the machine which each and every one of those operatives is to hold. It is like a telephone but that is its job. I felt I should let you know, and you should be guided accordingly.”

The North-east and North-west are considered Mr Buhari’s stronghold while the South-east and South-south are considered strongholds of the PDP.

INEC has clarified that any voter whose voter’s card is not verified by card readers will not be allowed to vote during the elections.

Mr Abubakar’s allegations come a few days to Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections. Although there are 73 presidential candidates on the ballot, Mr Abuabakar is considered the main challenger to Mr Buhari.

The PDP NEC meeting is ongoing at the party’s national secretariat.

The meeting is coming after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the earlier scheduled February 16 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The meeting is being attended by some serving governors and members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday held its caucus meeting in Abuja to discuss the general elections. The party criticised the electoral commission for postponing the general elections and also accused INEC of working with the PDP.