Death toll in Kajuru killings rises to 130 — El-Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Nasiru El-Rufai at Kajuru. [PHOTO CREDIT: Kaduna State Government]
Kaduna State governor, Nasiru El-Rufai at Kajuru. [PHOTO CREDIT: Kaduna State Government]

The death toll in the recent attacks in Kaduna State has risen to 130, Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced Tuesday.

The killings occurred in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

Mr El-Rufai had earlier on Friday announced that 66 persons were killed by unknown attackers there.

Addressing State House correspondents after attending an expanded security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, the governor said the figures had gone up.

The security meeting, convened to discuss the resurgence of insecurity in Kaduna, Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States, was attended by three governors and security chiefs.

Several persons initially doubted the report of the killings, which came on the eve of the now postponed presidential elections. Mr El-Rufai said those who doubted them were “grossly irresponsible”.

Okowa Campaign AD

He said as governor, he receives and reads security briefings every morning. “I work only on that basis,” he said.

The governor said “the latest report shows that over 130 were killed, not even 66”.

Mr El-Rufai also said relatives of the victims have already provided the state government with the names of those killed. He said the names will be released to the media.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulrahman, who also attended the briefing, said eight persons were earlier arrested.

“We intended prosecuting those arrested today but as we speak three more are arrested. We want to do the needful before taking them to court,” he said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.