FA Cup (LIVE UPDATES): Chelsea, Man United battle for last quarter-final ticket

A fierce contest is expected tonight as Chelsea and Manchester United battle for the last FA Cup quarter-final ticket up for grabs.

Already, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Millwall, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Swansea City, Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion have all qualified for the quarter-final stage leaving just one more spot to be taken.

Last season, Chelsea and Manchester United met at Wembley in the final of the 2018 FA Cup.

Chelsea won, thanks to a penalty that Eden Hazard drew and converted.

This will be the 14th FA Cup tie between Chelsea and Manchester United – the Blues have triumphed in each of the last four, including the final last season

Going into tonight’s contest, Chelsea are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the fourth consecutive season, while United on their part are looking to reach the quarter-final for the fifth consecutive season.

With the FA Cup being one of the most realistic chances of a silverware this season for Chelsea and Manchester United, both teams are expected to be at their very best tonight at Stamford Bridge.

Kickoff is 8.30 p.m.

Starting line ups

*Chelsea*

1 Kepa Arrizabalaga

30 David Luiz

2 Antonio Rüdiger

3 Marcos Alonso

28 César Azpilicueta

5 Jorginho

17 Mateo Kovacic

7 N’Golo Kanté

9 Gonzalo Higuaín

10 Eden Hazard

11 Pedro

*Manchester United*

22 Sergio Romero

2 Victor Lindelöf

12 Chris Smalling

23 Luke Shaw

18 Ashley Young

31 Nemanja Matic

6 Paul Pogba

21 Ander Herrera

9 Romelu Lukaku

10 Marcus Rashford

8 Juan Mata