FA Cup (LIVE UPDATES): Chelsea, Man United battle for last quarter-final ticket

Antonio Valencia & Eden Hazard [Photo Credit: Chelsea FC]
Antonio Valencia & Eden Hazard in one of their recent matches [Photo Credit: Chelsea FC]

A fierce contest is expected tonight as Chelsea and Manchester United battle for the last FA Cup quarter-final ticket up for grabs.

Already, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Millwall, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Swansea City, Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion have all qualified for the quarter-final stage leaving just one more spot to be taken.

Last season, Chelsea and Manchester United met at Wembley in the final of the 2018 FA Cup.

Chelsea won, thanks to a penalty that Eden Hazard drew and converted.

This will be the 14th FA Cup tie between Chelsea and Manchester United – the Blues have triumphed in each of the last four, including the final last season

Going into tonight’s contest, Chelsea are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the fourth consecutive season, while United on their part are looking to reach the quarter-final for the fifth consecutive season.

Okowa Campaign AD

With the FA Cup being one of the most realistic chances of a silverware this season for Chelsea and Manchester United, both teams are expected to be at their very best tonight at Stamford Bridge.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

Kickoff is 8.30 p.m.

Starting line ups

*Chelsea*
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
30 David Luiz
2 Antonio Rüdiger
3 Marcos Alonso
28 César Azpilicueta
5 Jorginho
17 Mateo Kovacic
7 N’Golo Kanté
9 Gonzalo Higuaín
10 Eden Hazard
11 Pedro

*Manchester United*
22 Sergio Romero
2 Victor Lindelöf
12 Chris Smalling
23 Luke Shaw
18 Ashley Young
31 Nemanja Matic
6 Paul Pogba
21 Ander Herrera
9 Romelu Lukaku
10 Marcus Rashford
8 Juan Mata

 

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.