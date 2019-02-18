Election Postponement: Buhari pledges to demand explanation from “incompetent” INEC

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to direct the Independent National Electoral Commission to explain why it postponed elections on Saturday just about five hours before polling opened.

Mr Buhari said INEC had shown “incompetence” and “inefficiency”, and must explain to the nation what happened.

He said this on Monday at a meeting of the All Progressives Congress’ caucus.

The president said while INEC has constitutional independence, the electoral body could not take Nigerians for granted.

“INEC had all the time and resources, didn’t have to wait six hours to the elections to announced postponement,” he said.

“INEC must explain to Nigerians what happened, the constitution and the law protects INEC but they must not take us for granted.”

The meeting was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and some APC governors.

Mr Buhari also ordered security agents to deal ruthlessly with thugs that try to snatch ballot boxes on election day.

He said he has directed security agencies to identify hotspots and be ready to move if they are suspicious of any attempt to cause problems — irrespective of party affiliations

He also expressed confidence that he has gathered enough supporters having gone round the country to campaign.

The meeting went into closed door at 12: 22pm.