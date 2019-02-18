Again, Oshiomhole attacks INEC, accuses commission of working with PDP

The National Chairman of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, has again accused the electoral commission, INEC, of working in cahoot with the main opposition party, PDP.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the party chairman made a similar accusation last week.

Mr Oshiomhole made his latest allegation on Monday at the APC caucus meeting held in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice Presdient Yemi Osinbajo, 11 APC governors and other party leaders.

At the meeting, Mr Oshiomhole said INEC in states like Akwa Ibom and Rivers was working with the PDP.

He alleged that INEC ad-hoc staff in Akwa Ibom were appointed by the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state in cahoot with the PDP.

He also said he was sure INEC notified the PDP of plans to postpone the presidential election. Mr Oshiomhole said he could swear by the bible and the quran of the authenticity of his claim.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, announced the posptonemenf of the presidntial election a few hours before the election was to commence.

The presidential and National Assembly elections were postponed to February 23 from February 16 while state elections were postponed from March 2 to March 9.

