The National Chairman of the APC on Monday requested that INEC reshuffle some of its senior officials.

Adams Oshiomhole stated this at a caucus meeting of the APC in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, 11 APC governors, and other party leaders.

Mr Oshiomhole accused some INEC State Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of working with the PDP.

He particularly mentioned the REC in Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini, a revered activist in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Igini raised alarm that thugs of a political party burnt INEC vehicles in the state. He did not mention the party involved.

“Some of our vehicles that were distributing materials were burnt yesterday and who are those instigating this? Politicians.

“This is rather unfortunate. Politicians who are the greatest beneficiaries of this democracy have become the greatest threats,” the INEC official stated on Saturday.

Mr Oshiomhole likened his request that INEC should be reshuffled to a team in a football match complaining about the bias of a potential referee. He said match officials have a responsibility to change such referee.

Mr Oshiomhole also accused INEC of leaking its plan to postpone last Saturday’s presidential elections to the PDP.

He also said the APC wants elections to hold across Nigeria at the same time.

“We do not want staggered elections,” the party chairman said.

Speaking after Mr Oshiomhole, President Buhari said INEC must act responsibly.

“The constitution and the laws protected INEC, but they must not take us for granted,” the president said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how INEC postponed Nigeria’s general elections by one week. The presidential and National Assembly elections were postponed from February 16 to 23 while state elections were postponed from March 2 to 9.