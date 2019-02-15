BREAKING: INEC to postpone tomorrow’s elections

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is considering postponing Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Multiple sources close to the electoral commission said the postponement being considered is due to some logistics challenges being faced by the commission in many states.

The electoral body is facing difficulty distributing sensitive electoral materials to some states of the federation, an official said.

A formal announcement is expected on Friday night, our sources said.

It is unclear at this time what the new election date would be.

“There will definitely be a postponement but we are yet to take a decision on the new date,” an official said.

Another official said the commission is considering fixing the elections for Sunday.

Our sources said INEC commissioners are currently locked in a meeting at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Some of the states where the logistic challenges are said to occur include Niger and Ekiti.

PREMIUM TIMES published a report by the News Agency of Nigeria where the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Niger State said ballot papers for two of the state’s three senatorial districts were missing as of Friday evening.

Ekiti Laments

In Ekiti, the former governor of the state, Ayo Fayose, accused INEC of deliberately hoarding materials for the presidential, Senate and House of Representatives elections in some states to frustrate the PDP.

Mr Fayose said he was aware that ballot papers and result sheets for presidential and senatorial elections were not in Ekiti State as at 9 p.m. on Friday, adding that only materials for the House of Representatives were distributed.

According to his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, Mr Fayose said similar situations already reported in Oyo, Taraba, Edo, Niger, Ogun, Rivers and other states.

The INEC Commissioner in charge of publicity, Festus Okoye, did not answer or return multiple calls from PREMIUM TIMES.

INEC had scheduled the national elections for Saturday while the governorship and state assemblies elections are scheduled for March 2.