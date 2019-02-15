BREAKING: Onnoghen arrives CCT

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has arrived the Code of Conduct Tribunal where is facing charges of alleged corruption.
The tribunal ordered Mr Onnoghen’s arrest on Wednesday after he was repeatedly absent from hearings.
The justice had contested the powers of the tribunal to hear the case of alleged asset falsification against him.
On Friday, Mr Onnoghen arrived the tribunal in the Jabi district of Abuja at about 10.00 a.m. amidst heavy security.
His convoy of Toyota Land Cruisers parked outside the tribunal hall for several minutes before Mr Onnoghen walked into the court room flanked by aides and security.
Mr Onnoghen was brought before the tribunal on January 14 on a six-count charge for his alleged failure to declare some bank accounts in his asset declaration form.
More details coming…
