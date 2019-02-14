Judge withdraws from NBA president’s criminal trial

A judge of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has recused himself from the criminal trial of Paul Usoro, the president of the Nigerian Bar Association.
Chuka Obiozor, a professor of law, was the second judge to handle the N1.8 billion alleged fraud suit brought against Mr Usoro by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
Last year, when Mr Usoro was charged, the case was transferred from Justice Muslim Hassan, after the NBA president made the request.
“For personal reasons, I hereby disqualify myself from handling the case personal reasons,” Mr Obiozor said on Thursday.
“I hereby return this file back to the chief judge of the Federal high court for reassignment.”
Details later…
Ben Ezeamalu
Twitter: @callmebenfigo.
