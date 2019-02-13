Elections: PDP sues INEC, opposes postponement of elections in any polling units

Wadata-plaza PDP Headquarters
PDP Headquarters (Photo Credit: TVC News)

The main opposition party, PDP, has sued the electoral commission, INEC, over the use of card readers and postponement of elections.

The party argues that INEC lacks the power to postpone elections in any voting units due to malfunctioning card readers.

The PDP in the suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, wants the court to grant four orders including a declaration that INEC “lacks the vires to postpone voting at any polling unit or voting point in Nigeria on account of a malfunctioning smart card reader.”

INEC has not announced that it plans to postpone elections in any polling unit due to smart card readers. However, the electoral commission has declared that smart card readers would be used to validate the permanent voter’s cards of all eligible voters during the election.

The presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday while state elections hold on March 2.

Details later…

