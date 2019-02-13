Court grants former SGF Babachir Lawal, three others bail

Babachir Lawal
Babachir Lawal

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday granted bail to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Mr Lawal and others are facing charges of corruption. The ex-government secretary was indicted for allegedly using his companies to get contracts worth millions of naira in the North-east without executing the contracts.

He was removed from office after he was indicted by a Senate committee which investigated the management of funds meant to assist the Boko-Haram ravaged North-east.

Since his removal in 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari, many Nigerians have called for his prosecution.

Mr Lawal has since his exit been a major campaigner for Mr Buhari’s re-election in his home Adamawa State.

Ruling on the bail application on Wednesday, the judge, Jude Okeke, said the crime for which the defendant is charged “is bailable.”

Okowa Campaign AD

As part of the bail conditions, the judge ordered that the defendants pay N50 million each with one surety in like sum.

“The sureties must be residents of the FCT and must own landed property.

“The sureties must also provide evidence of tax paid in the last three years.

“Pending compliance to the aforementioned conditions, the applicants are to remain in the EFCC custody,” Mr Okeke added.

The court further noted that each of the defendants is to deposit his international passport with the court pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.

Mr Okeke adjourned to March 18 for the commencement of trial.

The EFCC had filed charges against Mr Lawal and Hamidu David, Suleiman Abubakar, Apeh John and two companies Rholavision engineering Ltd and Josmon Technologies Ltd.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.