Shakeup in Nigerian Army, new spokespersons appointed

The Nigerian Army on Sunday approved new positions for senior military officers.

The shake-up involved removal and replacement of the spokespersons for the Nigerian Army and the Defence Headquarters, according to an announcement of the development released Monday morning. It appeared a part of an ongoing reshuffling exercise activated by Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai, as the country’s military and other security forces grapple with deadly Boko Haram insurgency and other security threats.

John Agim, a brigadier-general and spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters since January 2018, has been removed. He was replaced by Onyema Nwachukwu, a colonel who was the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army operations in the Boko Haram war.

Sagir Musa, a colonel, was appointed as acting spokesperson for the Nigerian Army. His predecessor, A.A. Yusuf, was transferred to Nigerian Army 82 Division in Enugu after spending barely four days as acting army spokesperson.

The fresh redeployment also affected N.J. Okah, a brigadier-general, who has been posted from Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies (NAITES) to Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics and appointed the acting director of engineering services.

From Army Headquarters’ department of policy and plans, M.A. Masanawa, a brigadier-general, was posted to ACADA and appointed commander; while H.T. Wesley, a brigadier-general, was posted from Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps to Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics and named the director of clothing and store.

Also, H.G. Tafida, a brigadier-general, was transferred from Nigerian Army Central Workshop Rigachukwu to Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics and appointed the director of engineering and maintenance

Another brigadier general, B.A. Ilori, has been posted to Army Headquarters department of policy and plans and appointed the deputy director of equipment procurement.

Also, A.A. Adereti, a brigadier-general, was posted to National Defence College and appointed directing staff.

A colonel, A.D. Isa, replaced Mr Nwachukwu as the spokesperson for the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole. The new acting corps commander of Nigerian Army Medical Corps is S. Adama, a colonel.

The announcement also said O.G. Olaniyi, a colonel, was posted from Nigerian Army School of Music to Nigerian Army Band Corps and appointed acting director; while E.I. Okoro and I.P. Bindul, both colonels, were posted to Army War College Nigeria as directing staff. Other officers who were not named were said to have been redeployed.