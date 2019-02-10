Elections: Police increase security around INEC offices

Related News

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a comprehensive, round-the-clock security in all offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The police spokesman, Frank Mba, stated this in a statement on Sunday.

He said all commissioners of police in the 36 states and Abuja have been directed to put in place adequate, functional and purposeful security arrangements aimed at protecting all INEC offices and materials from all forms of crimes and mischief before, during and after the elections.

The order was announced hours after INEC announced that it had reported to the police chief the fire in two of its offices in Abia and Plateau states.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the fire in the two states that destroyed thousands of voters cards, ballot boxes and other materials.

The statement by Mr Mba said the zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) have also been mandated to monitor compliance level of commands under their jurisdiction with the directive.

“The IG also also directed the AIGs and CPs to ensure that no breach of security of any kind occurs within and around INEC facilities under their watch”.

Mr Mba said the order takes immediate effect.

“The Inspector General of Police assures Nigerians of the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force to deliver on its mandate of providing a safe and enabling environment for the conduct of the general election,” Mr Mba said

He also reiterated the commitment of the police to providing a level playing field for all political actors, while remaining professional and apolitical in the discharge of its responsibilities.