Manchester City Vs Chelsea (LIVE UPDATES): Guardiola tests might against Sarri

The Sarri ball or Guardiola’s tiki-taka; which will prevail in the Super Sunday clash at the Etihad Stadium is the question on the lips of many football fans today.
While Man City are attempting to climb to top spot on the EPL table above Liverpool, Chelsea are keen to achieve a top-four finish to guarantee their return to Champions League football.
With their rivals literally breathing down their necks, City’s Pep Guardiola and Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri are both keen to get it right in the Super Sunday clash at the Etihad.
Man City have lost three of their last five Premier League matches against Chelsea, so they would be extra careful against the Blues today.
That said, Chelsea are also winless in their last six Premier League away games against ‘big six’ opposition
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates.
Kickoff is 5.pm
Here are the line-ups:
Man City
Staring XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling
Subs: Danilo, Sane, Silva, Mahrez, Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Muric
Chelsea
Staring XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Higuain, Hazard.
Subs: Caballero, Christensen , Emerson, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Giroud
Action underway at the Etihad stadium
We have a early goal! Raheem Sterling gives Manchester City the lead
Bright start by City here
Big miss! Sergio Aguero misses from a close range.. Manchester City ought to be two goals up now
City dominating and piling the pressure on Chelsea
Hazard tries a dazzling run skipping past four City players but his final shot off target
And we have another goal at the Etihad stadium!
Sergio Aguero with a stunner and it is Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea
David Lutz concedes a free kick after tripping down Aguero
GOAL! CHELSEA in shambles as Aguero scores agian
We are just 20 minutes into the game and Chelsea are three goals down.. can they find a way back?
Manchester United Coach Ole Gunnar Solksjaer at the Etihad stadium as he takes a look at his rivals
Another GOAL at the Etihad stadium as Gudogan makes it 4-0!
Sarri screaming on the touch line as his Chelsea team are being torn apart
Save! Ederson rushes out to deny Pedro of Chelsea a good attempt
So Man City have five attempts and four goal to show for it
First corner kick for Chelsea
Higuain fires a shot but his effort was well blocked by the City defenders
Fantastic effort by Higuain but Ederson pushes away for a corner kick
Chelsea trying hard to at least reduce the deficit
*Manchester City vs Chelsea*
Possession *56% – 44%*
Shots on goal *4 – 2*
Saves *2 – 0*
Offsides *0 – 1*
Fouls *2 – 5*
Red cards *0 – 0
Chelsea need at least a point in this game to climb back into top four.. looks impossible presently
Two minutes added
Miss! Sergio Aguero almost gets a third goal but failed to connect with the cross
Half Time Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea