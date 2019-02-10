Manchester City Vs Chelsea (LIVE UPDATES): Guardiola tests might against Sarri

Related News

The Sarri ball or Guardiola’s tiki-taka; which will prevail in the Super Sunday clash at the Etihad Stadium is the question on the lips of many football fans today.

While Man City are attempting to climb to top spot on the EPL table above Liverpool, Chelsea are keen to achieve a top-four finish to guarantee their return to Champions League football.

With their rivals literally breathing down their necks, City’s Pep Guardiola and Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri are both keen to get it right in the Super Sunday clash at the Etihad.

Man City have lost three of their last five Premier League matches against Chelsea, so they would be extra careful against the Blues today.

That said, Chelsea are also winless in their last six Premier League away games against ‘big six’ opposition

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates.

Kickoff is 5.pm

Here are the line-ups:

Man City

Staring XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling

Subs: Danilo, Sane, Silva, Mahrez, Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Muric

Chelsea

Staring XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Higuain, Hazard.

Subs: Caballero, Christensen , Emerson, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Giroud

Action underway at the Etihad stadium

We have a early goal! Raheem Sterling gives Manchester City the lead

Bright start by City here

Big miss! Sergio Aguero misses from a close range.. Manchester City ought to be two goals up now

City dominating and piling the pressure on Chelsea

Hazard tries a dazzling run skipping past four City players but his final shot off target

And we have another goal at the Etihad stadium!

Sergio Aguero with a stunner and it is Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea

David Lutz concedes a free kick after tripping down Aguero

GOAL! CHELSEA in shambles as Aguero scores agian

We are just 20 minutes into the game and Chelsea are three goals down.. can they find a way back?

Manchester United Coach Ole Gunnar Solksjaer at the Etihad stadium as he takes a look at his rivals

Another GOAL at the Etihad stadium as Gudogan makes it 4-0!

Sarri screaming on the touch line as his Chelsea team are being torn apart

Save! Ederson rushes out to deny Pedro of Chelsea a good attempt

So Man City have five attempts and four goal to show for it

First corner kick for Chelsea

Higuain fires a shot but his effort was well blocked by the City defenders

Fantastic effort by Higuain but Ederson pushes away for a corner kick

Chelsea trying hard to at least reduce the deficit

*Manchester City vs Chelsea*

Possession *56% – 44%*

Shots on goal *4 – 2*

Saves *2 – 0*

Offsides *0 – 1*

Fouls *2 – 5*

Red cards *0 – 0

Chelsea need at least a point in this game to climb back into top four.. looks impossible presently

Two minutes added

Miss! Sergio Aguero almost gets a third goal but failed to connect with the cross

Half Time Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea