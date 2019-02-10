Related News

A spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign in Kaduna State has been arrested.

Ben Bako, the Director, Media and Publicity, Kaduna State PDP Campaign Organisation was arrested on Saturday, an official said.

He was arrested by security operatives in Kaduna around 11 p.m.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Bako was caught on video inciting violence in the elections in Kaduna State.

It is not clear if the arrest is related to the video.

Mr Bako was reportedly whisked to Abuja by security agents believed to be from the State Security Service (SSS) ‎.

Confirming the arrest, the deputy director of publicity of the PDP campaign, Yakubu Lere, said Mr Bako was taken by the SSS to Abuja.

“Yes, he was arrested on Saturday around 11 pm when some security agents came in their vehicles to whisk him away to Abuja,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the party will make its official position on the arrest known later on Sunday.

Mr Bako was seen in the controversial video inciting violence against those who “betray” his party.

Mr Bako, the immediate past information commissioner in Kaduna State, was seen in the video telling a crowd at a campaign rally to “deal” with whoever votes against the interest of the PDP.

We gathered that Mr Bako made the threat while speaking in Hausa at a rally in Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna on Thursday.

Mr Bako’s inciting comments come despite the various calls for a violence-free election.

The candidate of Mr Bako’s party, Isa Ashiru, seeks to replace Nasir El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress as Kaduna governor.

The governorship and state assembly elections will hold on March 2, two weeks after the presidential and National Assembly elections which hold on February 16.

Below is the full transcript of the video:

Bako: If they touch your votes deal with them.

They are now begging that the military should be brought on election day; we wanted Soldiers when our people were being killed, did they bring them?

Crowd: No

Bako: Did they bring the Police? Why should soldiers be brought during the election?

Bako: Are we fighting? It is just an election. Why should they bring soldiers? To guard whose mother?

The crowd: Their mothers

Bako: Be watchful in your areas during the election; anyone you see voting differently is a betrayer. He is one of those being used by those in Kaduna. After the election and you come back what are you going to do?

Crowd: Deal with them.

Bako: What are we going to do with those who betray us?

Crowd: Kill them.

Bako: What are you going to do to them?

Crowd: Kill them.

Bako: What of those who collect money?

Crowd: We kill them.

Bako: That is it.