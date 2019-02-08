The Supreme Court has nullified a ruling of the Court of Appeal which allowed the All Progressives Congress to field candidates in Rivers State in the general elections.
In a decision on Friday, the court said the appellate court failed to invoke relevant sections of the law in voiding the decision of the Federal High Court barring the party from participating in elections in the state.
A faction of the APC in the state had challenged the decision of the high court at the Court of Appeal Court.
The court questioned the basis upon which the appeal court reached its ruling and set the decision aside while upholding the ruling of the high court.
With this judgment, Rivers State APC candidates will not be participating in the National Assembly election on February 16 as well as the governorship and state House of Assembly elections on March 2.
