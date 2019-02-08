Court discharges, acquits former Gov. Ladoja of N4.7bn fraud charge

Related News

A Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday discharged and acquitted former Gov. Rasheed Ladoja of Oyo State of corruption charges.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ruling was given by Justice Mohammed Idris.

Mr Ladoja faced N4.7 billion fraud charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Mr Ladoja became governor of Oyo State on May 29, 2003 as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He was impeached in January 2006, but reinstated in December 2006. Mr Ladoja’s term ended in 2007.

The judge said Mr Ladoja was cleared because the case against him was “too low on credible evidence”, the Punch reported.

Details later…