Hungry Baga IDPs protest in Maiduguri

Hundreds of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who recently fled from Baga took over a major highway in Maiduguri to protest days of hunger.
The protesting IDPs took to the Maiduguri-Damaturu road to protest alleged government neglect.
Teargas canisters were fired at the protesting women and children who were destroying properties especially political campaign billboards.
The protesting IDPs had also barricaded the Bulunkutu roundabout causing gridlock as scores of vehicles got stuck.
Armed soldiers and police officers were seen trying to control the situation as the protesters said they would not move an inch until the government attends to their needs for food and other basic amenities.
The protesters fled Baga after an invasion of the community by Boko Haram.
Although the army claims it has retaken Baga from the insurgents, many of them say the town is still being controlled by the terror group.
