Manchester City vs Arsenal (LIVE UPDATES): Pep hopes to rekindle EPL title hopes

Having watched his side lose 2-1 unceremoniously to Newcastle United last Tuesday, Pep Guardiola is keen to get his side back on track as they face Arsenal in the Premier League Super Sunday clash at the Etihad Stadium.
City have dropped to third place going into the crunch clash against the Gunners, hence they know only a resounding victory will be good for them.
The records are in City’s favour as they have been a ruthless side at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City have scored 25 goals in a row without conceding at the Etihad in all competitions, winning their last four home games by an aggregate score of 24-0. That would indeed strike fear into any team.
Also, Guardiola has never lost to Unai Emery and he would not want to change the trend at this crucial point in the season.
City have lost just three of the last thirteen matches at home to Arsenal, winning seven and drawing two, scoring 27 and conceding 18.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates of the Super Sunday clash at the Etihad Stadium…
Kickoff is 5.30pm
Lineups…
Manchester City
31 Ederson
2 Walker
14 Laporte
30 Otamendi
8 Gundogan
17 De Bruyne
21 Silva
25 Fernandinho
7 Sterling
10 Aguero
20 Silva
Arsenal
19 Leno
6 Koscielny
18 Monreal
20 Mustafi
11 Torreira
12 Lichtsteiner
29 Guendouzi
31 Kolasinac
9 Lacazette
14 Aubameyang
17 Iwobi
Kick off at the Etihad stadium
GOAL!!! Sergio Aguero scores in the opening minute
Aguero is in the mood.. problem for ARSENAL
Free kick for city.. Monreal hand ball
City almost with the second goal.. offside
Arsenal finally go forward
GOAL .. Arsenal back in
Koscienly with the equaliser
Two mistakes.. two goals
Free kick for Arsenal.. quickly taken
Aguero flagged offside
City get a corner kick
Manchester City’s Nicolas Otamendi gets in a shot on goal But the effort is unsuccessful.
Lacazatte get treatment outside the pitch
Still 1-1 at the Etihad stadium
City still piling the pressure on Arsenal
Poor ball from Raheem Sterling.. fails to connect with Aguero
Poor ball from Raheem Sterling.. fails to connect with Aguero
Leno with a save for Arsenal
City dominating but they can’t get the goal they want
Lacazatte down injured
This has been a fascinating game so far at the Etihad. Just like the Newcastle game, Man City have struggled to build on that very early lead.
The Gunners win another corner kick
City clear and launch another attack
GOAL!!! City back in front
Sterling crosses the ball to Aguero who jabs in the ball from close range
Two minutes added time and city almost get a third goal
It was a gripping first half and now the second half underway at the Etihad stadium
Leno makes another save for Arsenal
City piercing the Arsenal defence endelessly and Leno saves Arsenal again and De Bruyne ruled offside
De Bruyne from close range agian but Leno saves Arsenal
GOAL!!! AGUERO
Hat trick for the Argentine striker
Arsenal have slipped from fourth to sixth courtesy of wins for Chelsea and Manchester United already this weekend and know that only a win by five goals or more would lift them back into the Champions League places right away
Yellow card : Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan booked
Double substitution for Arsenal Aaron Ramsey in for Alex Iwobi while new signing from Barcelona Denis Suarez is replacing Sead Kolasinac
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is given an opening but the shot is blocked by a defender
Shot! Leno denies Aguero a fourth goal with a good save
Game temporarily halted.. New entrant Aaron Ramsey appears injured
Game back on
Mustafi makes way for Konstantinos Mavropanos. Unai Emery is thus making his third change
Thunderous applause as Sergio Aguero is substituted with Gabriel Jesus
Throw in for Arsenal
Selfish play by Gabriel Jesus.. he chooses to play a shot instead of passing to Sterling who was better positioned
Kevin de Bryune also makes way for Riyad Mahrez
Three minutes added time