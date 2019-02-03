Manchester City vs Arsenal (LIVE UPDATES): Pep hopes to rekindle EPL title hopes

Related News

Having watched his side lose 2-1 unceremoniously to Newcastle United last Tuesday, Pep Guardiola is keen to get his side back on track as they face Arsenal in the Premier League Super Sunday clash at the Etihad Stadium.

City have dropped to third place going into the crunch clash against the Gunners, hence they know only a resounding victory will be good for them.

The records are in City’s favour as they have been a ruthless side at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have scored 25 goals in a row without conceding at the Etihad in all competitions, winning their last four home games by an aggregate score of 24-0. That would indeed strike fear into any team.

Also, Guardiola has never lost to Unai Emery and he would not want to change the trend at this crucial point in the season.

City have lost just three of the last thirteen matches at home to Arsenal, winning seven and drawing two, scoring 27 and conceding 18.

Kickoff is 5.30pm

Lineups…

Manchester City

31 Ederson

2 Walker

14 Laporte

30 Otamendi

8 Gundogan

17 De Bruyne

21 Silva

25 Fernandinho

7 Sterling

10 Aguero

20 Silva

Arsenal

19 Leno

6 Koscielny

18 Monreal

20 Mustafi

11 Torreira

12 Lichtsteiner

29 Guendouzi

31 Kolasinac

9 Lacazette

14 Aubameyang

17 Iwobi

Kick off at the Etihad stadium

GOAL!!! Sergio Aguero scores in the opening minute

Aguero is in the mood.. problem for ARSENAL

Free kick for city.. Monreal hand ball

City almost with the second goal.. offside

Arsenal finally go forward

GOAL .. Arsenal back in

Koscienly with the equaliser

Two mistakes.. two goals

Free kick for Arsenal.. quickly taken

Aguero flagged offside

City get a corner kick

Manchester City’s Nicolas Otamendi gets in a shot on goal But the effort is unsuccessful.

Lacazatte get treatment outside the pitch

Still 1-1 at the Etihad stadium

City still piling the pressure on Arsenal

Poor ball from Raheem Sterling.. fails to connect with Aguero

Leno with a save for Arsenal

City dominating but they can’t get the goal they want

Lacazatte down injured

This has been a fascinating game so far at the Etihad. Just like the Newcastle game, Man City have struggled to build on that very early lead.

The Gunners win another corner kick

City clear and launch another attack

GOAL!!! City back in front

Sterling crosses the ball to Aguero who jabs in the ball from close range

Two minutes added time and city almost get a third goal

It was a gripping first half and now the second half underway at the Etihad stadium

Leno makes another save for Arsenal

City piercing the Arsenal defence endelessly and Leno saves Arsenal again and De Bruyne ruled offside

De Bruyne from close range agian but Leno saves Arsenal

GOAL!!! AGUERO

Hat trick for the Argentine striker

Arsenal have slipped from fourth to sixth courtesy of wins for Chelsea and Manchester United already this weekend and know that only a win by five goals or more would lift them back into the Champions League places right away

Yellow card : Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan booked

Double substitution for Arsenal Aaron Ramsey in for Alex Iwobi while new signing from Barcelona Denis Suarez is replacing Sead Kolasinac

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is given an opening but the shot is blocked by a defender

Shot! Leno denies Aguero a fourth goal with a good save

Game temporarily halted.. New entrant Aaron Ramsey appears injured

Game back on

Mustafi makes way for Konstantinos Mavropanos. Unai Emery is thus making his third change

Thunderous applause as Sergio Aguero is substituted with Gabriel Jesus

Throw in for Arsenal

Selfish play by Gabriel Jesus.. he chooses to play a shot instead of passing to Sterling who was better positioned

Kevin de Bryune also makes way for Riyad Mahrez

Three minutes added time

Full time.. Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal