JUST IN: EFCC fails to arraign former Nigerian spy chief

EFCC operatives
EFCC operatives

The scheduled arraignment of the former head of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke, and his wife, Folashade, on Friday could not go on as the defendants failed to present themselves to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

An EFCC prosecutor told journalists the commission would issue a statement shortly about the development.

The couple had been scheduled to be arraigned before a federal court in Lagos on a four-count charge of money laundering running into millions of dollars.

A source within the EFCC told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that they had been waiting for Mr Oke and his wife to report to the agency’s Lagos office but without success.

Mr Oke was removed from office in October 2017 after millions of dollars belonging to the NIA were found in an apartment in Lagos.

In count one of the charges filed by the EFCC, the couple were accused of hiding $43 million belonging to the federal government in an apartment in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Okowa Campaign AD

The second count stated that the couple indirectly used $1.6 million of government money to acquire an apartment in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi.

The government listed 13 witnesses including those who would give evidence of how they received almost $300 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria and delivered to Mr Oke.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.